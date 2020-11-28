Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Belle Plaine man has died after his boat capsized in Clear Lake on Saturday morning while he was duck hunting with another man.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the lake at about 9:45 a.m., where they saw 29-year-old Nicholas Jeffrey Brooks sitting on top of the flipped boat.
Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, 55, was found floating in the lake several yards away. First responders performed lifesaving measures on him before he was flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He died during the night-time hours at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Nicholas was taken to a New Prague hospital.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the boating incident.
