MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Belle Plaine men were rescued from Clear Lake in Le Sueur County Saturday morning after their boat capsized while they were duck hunting.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the lake at about 9:45 a.m., where they saw 29-year-old Nicholas Jeffrey Brooks sitting on top of the flipped boat.
Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, 55, was found floating in the lake several yards away. First responders performed lifesaving measures on him before he was flown to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Nicholas was taken to a New Prague hospital. The conditions of both men have not been released.
