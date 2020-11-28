CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of University of Minnesota’s Gopher football program members that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days has now reached 40.

Fifteen more people — eight student-athletes and seven staffers — have tested positive since Nov. 24.

Since Nov. 19, 20 student-athletes and 20 staff members have tested positive. The team paused all activities last Tuesday, and cancelled their Saturday game against Wisconsin Badgers. That match-up will not be rescheduled due to Big Ten rules.

Athletics director Mark Coyle said last week he hoped the Gophers would be able to play their Dec. 5 game versus Northwestern. The U will release their next updated on Tuesday.

