MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.

With so many businesses struggling to stay afloat, it may be more important than ever to take part this year in buying local.

“The springtime was very hard on the tourism and hospitality industry,” said Christie Rosckes with Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitor Bureau.

By late summer and fall however, Stillwater saw some business pick up, as people looked to book local staycations.

“But looking into winter we are certainly very nervous and all of these businesses need your help” she said.

Small businesses have tried to adjust to the COVID shopping experience: masks and social distancing are required, hand-washing stations have been set up, and some stores are even offering private shopping experience.

But another way to support these local shops is to shop online.

“Think of those hotels and the salons, the boat tours and the restaurants and purchase gift certificates as gifts online,” said Rosckes. “That’s a great way to support small businesses.”

Stillwater has 100 independently-owned businesses along its main street.