MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the holiday weekend comes to a close, Minnesota health officials have reported another 8,953 cases of COVID and 57 deaths.
According to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data, the new infections bring the state’s overall COVID-19 case positive tally to 312,969.
Now a total of 3,578 people have died from the virus in Minnesota, with 2,407 being in long-term care.
As part of the state’s fight against the virus, free community testing sites continue to open. There are also free COVID tests that you can order to your home. In the past 24 hours, the state processed a record-breaking 97,733 tests, bringing the total number of Minnesotans tested to over 2.5 million.
Officials are concerned about how the rising COVID cases will impact the state’s hospital systems, as they are already feeling the strain of caring for so many sick patients. As of Thursday, there were 1,785 people in Minnesota hospitals, of which 386 were in the ICU. Data shows that nearly 80% of the state’s available ICU beds are in use.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s rolling seven-day average test positivity rate is at 13.8% as of Nov. 17, due to data lag. The number has decreased from 15.4% reported on Nov. 11, though any rate over 10% puts the state in a “high risk” status.
