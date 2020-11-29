MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old inmate from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City has died from complications of COVID-19.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Corrections say the man died Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul. His identity has not been released.
RELATED: Families Of Inmates Say Stillwater Prison Didn’t Do Enough To Prevent COVID Outbreak
Since the pandemic reached the state in March, five Minnesota inmates have died of the viral disease. This is the first COVID-related death of a Rush City inmate, according to the DOC. The prison currently has 49 inmates who have COVID, as well as 21 staff members.
The DOC says two inmates in other state prisons are hospitalized in critical condition, and are being ventilated.
You must log in to post a comment.