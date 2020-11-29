Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is expected to survive after being shot Sunday evening in Minneapolis.
Police say the shooting happened near the Winner gas station off of West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North at about 5 p.m. The victim was taken to North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale, where he is in critical condition.
Police say they are gathering evidence near the gas station, as well as outside of the Dollar General store located less than a couple blocks south. No suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
