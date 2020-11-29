MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood Saturday night has added to some neighbors’ perception of the area as being crime-ridden.

Kevin Barrett says Saturday was the kind of night that makes his customers at Dar’s Double Scoop feel unsafe. There were police lights and caution tape in the parking lot next door to his ice cream shop.

“I hear police yell, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it! Stop! Stop!’ Female’s voice. I could hear a male’s voice yelling, too. Then right after that I heard two large pops,” Barrett said.

Police say one of their officers shot a man at least twice when he emerged from a dumpster and ran toward them. They had been looking for him related to a nearby domestic incident earlier in the night. Police say officers also used tasers and a K-9 on the suspect.

Police drew the suspect out of a dumpster using a using a chemical weapon. Neighbor Arielle Miller said her boyfriend saw that when the man got out of the dumpster, he wasn’t wearing any clothes.

“Me and my boyfriend were obviously freaking the hell out because it happened in our backyard,” Miller said.

Police shooting or not, Mller says she’s kept her small children inside since June because of the frequent gunfire she hears by her home.

Citywide, St. Paul police data shows the number of shots fired this year is more than double what it was at this point last year. Homicides have also matched 2019’s total with a month left in the year.

“What if my kids are playing outside and one of my kids got shot? These are the kinds of things I have to think about now. I don’t want to but I don’t have a choice,” Miller said.

Barrett lives just four blocks away from the shooting.

“I hear [gunshots] at home, I hear it here. I’ve been just on edge,” Barrett said.

No officers were hurt in Saturday night’s shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The agency declined to say whether or not the shooting victim was armed, but added they will give more information when they have finished interviewing everyone involved.