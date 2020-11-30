(WCCO) — One of the few upsides to the Minnesota Timberwolves 2019-2020 season was that it ended early. The Timberwolves were a dismal 19-45, when coronavirus forced the NBA to pause the season last March. Minnesota did not return for the season’s resumption four-plus months later, and certainly missed the playoffs in a bubble.
But there is some cause for optimism going into training camp. Karl Anthony-Towns is healthy. D’Angelo Russell gets a full season at point guard, and former point guard Ricky Rubio returns to provide a little veteran leadership. The team also landed the top pick in the NBA Draft a couple weeks ago. With it, they selected shooting guard Anthony Edwards out of Georgia.
What can Edwards bring to the table, as the T-Wolves look to turn the page? The regular season starts December 22, so we’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here are five things to know about the team’s new shooting guard.
- Edwards is 6’5″ tall, has a 6’9″ wingspan and weighs 225 pounds. He’s strong and quick, with athleticism that’s off the charts. At just 19 years old, he already possesses the body of a pro player.
- The Timberwolves new shooting guard played one year of college basketball at Georgia. In his 32 games, he averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 40.2 percent from the field. Edwards was the country’s scoring leader among freshman and the third-leading scorer in the SEC, putting up double-figures in 27 of his 32 outings. His 610 points place him seventh on Georgia’s all-time single-season scoring list.
- Among his many accolades and nominations, Edwards was voted SEC Freshman of the Year and named second-team All-SEC. He was also among the five finalists for Jerry West National Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
- Edwards initially played high school basketball at Therrell High School in Atlanta, Georgia but then transferred to Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta. He averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists his junior season, leading Holy Spirit to the Georgia Independent School Association 3A title in his junior. He averaged 25.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists his senior season. Edwards was named All-State both seasons.
- Edwards was born August 5, 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nicknamed ‘Ant-Man‘ by his father at a young age, he actually played organized football, mostly running back, for much of his youth. His interest in basketball was eventually sparked by backyard games with his brothers.
