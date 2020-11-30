Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and a man were found dead inside their St. Louis County home Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says their bodies were discovered at about 8:30 a.m. in their Grand Lake Township residence by relatives and co-workers who were worried after neither of them showed up to work.
Their identities have not been released, but the woman was 62 years old and the man was 55. Authorities say they are not searching for any suspects, and there are no threats to the public.
