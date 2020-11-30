MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Monday after an early morning shooting in the south metro led police to find a body in a nearby apartment building.
The Bloomington Police Department says multiple callers reported a shooting shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the 6800 block of Old Shakopee Road. Responding officers found two injured men at the scene. One was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for gunshot wound to his torso. The other was treated on-site and arrested.
Information gathered at the scene of the shooting led investigators to a nearby apartment complex, where a body of a man was found inside. Investigators say the Hennepin County crime lab is processing multiple locations within the apartment complex.
At this time, it’s unclear exactly how the shooting and the body are connected.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 952-563-4900.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
