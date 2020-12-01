Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were hospitalized Monday night after a reported drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of County Road 81. Responding officers found two victims in a car. Emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators says the victims believed they were being followed by the suspects, who fired on their car and then sped away.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police do not believe the incident was random.
The shooting remains under investigation.
