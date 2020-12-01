MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As intensive care beds across Minnesota are nearly full, health officials reported Tuesday another 3,570 cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths.
The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health shows the additional infections bring the state’s overall case tally to more than 322,000. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll has now hit 3,615.
As of Monday, 1,840 people were battling COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals, with a record 394 people in ICU beds. According to the state’s Response Capacity Dashboard, just over 100 ICU beds are available to patients across the state, with fewer than 30 open in the Twin Cities metro.
The record hospitalizations come as millions of Americans are returning from a weekend of holiday travel. Health officials say they expect to see an uptick in cases in the coming days linked to Thanksgiving gatherings.
In the last 24 hours, nearly 22,000 tests were processed for Minnesotans. Over the last few weeks, free “no barrier” testing sites have opened across the state, significantly boosting Minnesota’s testing capacity and ability to track the virus. Per the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 11.2% as of Nov. 22, down from over 15% earlier in the month.
To combat the surge in cases seen over the last few weeks, Gov. Tim Walz ordered a four-week tightening of restrictions for bars and restaurants, gyms, youth sports, and social gatherings. He also is seeking to call a special session as soon as possible in order to pass a relief package to help businesses and families rocked by the pandemic.
Since the outbreak began in March, a total of 322,312 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus. Of those, nearly 278,000 have recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.
