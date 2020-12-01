MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota has filed a motion in the George Floyd case, asking the Hennepin County District Court to reconsider its approval of audio and video coverage during the trial.
According to the State’s motion, the court’s order on Nov. 4 allowing the audio and video coverage upsets a “careful balance” set by the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. The State says the rules allow audio or visual recordings of criminal trials, but only if the State and defendants consent “in writing” or “on the record” prior to the trial.
“Moreover, even when the parties consent, the Rules prohibit video and audio recordings of ‘any witness who objects thereto in writing or on the record before testifying.’,” the motion reads.
The State argues that it did not consent to audio or visual broadcasts. At the minimum, the State is requesting the court to protect the right of witnesses to object to audio and video recordings.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as the Black man lay handcuffed, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. The other three officers face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
The trial for the former officers is currently set for March of 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.