MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Maple Grove Fire Department and several other agencies battled a fire at a commercial structure Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said the department responded to a report about 6:10 p.m. that smoke and fire were visible from a building at 18400 Bass Lake Road, with possibly three people still inside. He says two people exited the building, but they couldn’t account for one other.
The building is described at a multi-level commercial facility with both office and storage space, plus living quarters. Vehicles, campers, boats and propane tanks are also stored inside.
Crews went in to search for the missing person, who may live in the building or be a visitor, but they had to retreat because the fire was spreading quickly.
Crews were able to knock down some major hot spots crews and get the fire under control by about 8 p.m., but heavy equipment is needed to move a lot of debris in the search for the missing person.
One person who escaped was taken to hospital, and another was treated by first responders at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
You must log in to post a comment.