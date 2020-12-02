Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Working from home is nothing new in 2020, but now there’s a chance to do it with a great view. Why not move “home” to paradise?
Hawaii launched a campaign called Movers and Shakas to try to get workers to set up their remote offices there.
The first 50 employees approved for the program will get a free round-trip ticket to Honolulu.
Hawaii has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country.
Closer to home, we’ve seen cases of people in Minnesota moving to cabins to work from home.
