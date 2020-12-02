MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday morning after a shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue, in the city’s Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Two men were fighting outside when gunshots rang out.
One of the men was struck by a bullet and went inside a nearby home for help. He was then brought to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Police say the victim is expected to survive.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This year, more than 500 people have been shot in Minneapolis. The city is also on track to record nearly 80 homicides this year, a significant increase over the last several years.
