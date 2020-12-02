MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First responders are trying to figure out if someone is trapped inside a business that was on fire in Maple Grove Tuesday night.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said the department responded to a report about 6:10 p.m. that smoke and fire were visible from Hanson Implement and Storage off of Bass Lake Road and Highway 101, with possibly three people still inside. He says two people exited the building, but they couldn’t account for one other.
The building is described as a commercial facility with both office and storage space, plus a small living space above it. Vehicles, campers, boats and propane tanks are also stored inside. Officials believe the propane caused explosions and accelerated the fire.
Crews went in to search for the possible missing person, but they had to retreat because the fire was spreading quickly.
Crews were able to knock down major hot spots and get the fire under control late Tuesday evening, but heavy equipment is needed to move a lot of debris in the search of the person who is unaccounted for.
The business was closed at the time of the fire. One person who escaped was taken to hospital, and another was treated by first responders at the scene.
