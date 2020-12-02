Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small plane crash landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The single-engine Bellanca Viking made a “suspected emergency landing” at about 9:23 p.m. in Arden Hills, striking a vehicle on the interstate in the process. Officials say no one was hurt.
The state patrol identified the pilot as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
The northbound part of the interstate is expected be closed for several hours near the County E2 exit.

