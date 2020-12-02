MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Montrose man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a meth trafficking conspiracy.
Mark Oren Schorn, 53, pled guilty to the crime on Aug. 19.
According to court documents and his guilty plea, Schorn’s co-conspirators, including Lucas Jay Madison, were stopped by law enforcement on April 14 near Faribault. They had been traveling back from Phoenix, Arizona. Officers conducted a search of the car and found approximately 23 pounds of meth in a backpack.
Madison was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison on Nov. 24.
Schorn said that his co-conspirators were supposed to deliver the meth to him in the Twin Cities. That day, officers conducted multiple search warrants, including one at Schorn’s Montrose apartment.
They found over $100,000, two digital scales, an empty holster, metal knuckles with a retractable knife, and ammunition in Schorn’s bedroom. While officers were executing the search warrant, Schorn tried to flee the apartment. The next day, the officers found a 9mm handgun hiding near where he had fled.
