MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A saliva testing site will be opening in Worthington Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of community testing sites to 22 across the state.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says it is part of the state’s push to offer barrier-free COVID-19 tests to anyone who believes they need to be tested.
“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing and this expansion in Greater Minnesota will help the state remain a national leader in testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”
Testing will be at the Worthington Event Center at 1477 Prairie Drive. It will be open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended and can be made here.
You must log in to post a comment.