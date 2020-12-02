Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings standout wide receiver Adam Thielen has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Thielen missed the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to being on the list. Vikings won that game with a last-minute touchdown.
The move means Thielen will be playing in the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which will be airing on WCCO. It’s a significant move considering the team is still in the playoff hunt.
The Vikings also announced Wednesday that the team has signed a long snapper, Andrew DePaola, from the practice squad to the active roster. A cornerback, Tae Hayes, was also signed to the practice squad.
