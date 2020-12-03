Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed Thursday evening in Brooklyn Park.
Police say officers were called to the 8200 block of Zane Court North at about 7:26 p.m., where they arrived to find the two victims.
A suspect was found at the scene and was taken into custody. Investigators say the attacks followed a “disagreement among acquaintances.”
.
More On WCCO.com:
- State Patrol: Single-Engine Plane Crash-Lands On Interstate 35W In Twin Cities
- Crews Find Body Of Missing Person In Burned-Out Remains Of Maple Grove Business
- Gov. Walz Addresses False Reports That He Spent Thanksgiving Weekend In Florida, Has $400M Net Worth
- St. Paul Business Owner Turns Restaurant Into Food Shelf
You must log in to post a comment.