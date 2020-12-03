CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Brooklyn Park News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are expected to survive after they were stabbed Thursday evening in Brooklyn Park.

Police say officers were called to the 8200 block of Zane Court North at about 7:26 p.m., where they arrived to find the two victims.

A suspect was found at the scene and was taken into custody. Investigators say the attacks followed a “disagreement among acquaintances.”

