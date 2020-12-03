CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bloomington News, Bloomington Police, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Erickson.

Erickson was last seen by family in west Bloomington a few days ago, but has not been heard from since.

He drives a gray Toyota Camry, with license plate number FJH903.

Michael Erickson. Credit: Bloomington Police

If you have any information, the police are asking you to call 952-563-8840.

 

