MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Erickson.
Erickson was last seen by family in west Bloomington a few days ago, but has not been heard from since.
He drives a gray Toyota Camry, with license plate number FJH903.
If you have any information, the police are asking you to call 952-563-8840.
