MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis couple is desperate to find their two dogs after a woman stole their car with the pets inside.
Gina Rios was dropping her daughter off at day care Thursday morning near East 42nd Street and Bloomington Avenue when it happened. She says she went inside for less than a minute with the car still running, and when she came out she saw a woman driving off in it. Gina’s two dogs — Lucy and Lola — were in the back.
“I could care less about the car, I just want the dogs back. And you know, it’s just really upsetting to me that like this was another brand-new car. We literally had our other car stolen from in front of our house two weeks ago,” Rios said. “The fact that this like is just an on-going thing in our neighborhood, somewhere that we like trust, you know, it’s hard to accept that we live in a community like this right now.”
Rios says the car is a 2017 white Buick Enclave. The dogs have phone numbers on their collars.
