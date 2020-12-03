MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a comeback victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
After the Vikings were down 10-21 in the third quarter, Cousins rallied the offensive for a seven-play, 75-yard drive in under two minutes. The team won the game 28-27 with 46 seconds left on the clock. He went 34 of 45 for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while earning a 115.7 quarterback rating.
Captain Kirk!!@KirkCousins8 has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/vqtrBJuefp
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 3, 2020
It was Cousins’ fourth consecutive game with a passer rating of 100.0 or higher. He finished off the month of November with a league-leading 124.3 passer rating, having completed 105 of 145 passes for 1,293 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. Throughout the five games that month, he led the Vikings to an NFC best 4-1 record.
This is the fifth time Cousins has won the award, but his first as a Viking.
Three Vikings have been named as NFC Player of the Week this season: Mike Boone in week four against Houston, Dalvin Cook in weeks eight and nine against Green Bay and Detroit, and now Cousins.
