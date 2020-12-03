MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesotans enter their ninth month of isolation and social distancing, the first babies of the COVID-19 era are being born.
One of these babies is Ivy Elisabeth Kennealy, who was born on Black Friday at United Hospital in St. Paul to Jocelyn and Brendan Kennealy.
“A real doorbuster,” her mother joked, adding: “She’s been perfect, she’s been great.”
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/AqLDoo4y4W
— Jocelyn Kennealy (@JoceKennealy) December 1, 2020
Her father told WCCO This Morning that the couple’s “quarantine project” has been solely focused on having a child safely during the global pandemic.
“We figured gestating would pass the time, so why not?” Jocelyn Kennealy said.
To other couples facing a similar situation, she offered this advice: “Hunker down. It’s a hard time to have a baby. It’s a hard time to have something so fun and exciting and not be able to share it in the way that you want to.”
To learn more about Ivy Elisabeth’s birth, visit Brendan Kennealy’s Medium article.
