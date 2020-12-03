MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new COVID testing site will be opening in Blaine on Monday.
MDH announced the new site, which will be in Victory Links Golf Course Parking Lot at the National Sports Center.
Testing will occur between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12. On Monday through Friday, the site will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Saturday the site will be open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
MORE: Click Here To Schedule A COVID Test In Blaine
“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”
It will be a drive-thru testing site, and people will self-administer a nasal swab test. The site has the capacity to administer 10,000 tests over the course of the six days.
Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID test, with or without insurance. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.
For more information on community testing, click here.
- State Patrol: Single-Engine Plane Crash-Lands On Interstate 35W In Twin Cities
- Crews Find Body Of Missing Person In Burned-Out Remains Of Maple Grove Business
- Gov. Walz Addresses False Reports That He Spent Thanksgiving Weekend In Florida, Has $400M Net Worth
- St. Paul Business Owner Turns Restaurant Into Food Shelf
You must log in to post a comment.