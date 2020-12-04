MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A south Minneapolis woman who had her car stolen Thursday with two dogs inside says one of her pets has been found.
Gina Rios said Friday morning that her dog Lucy was found without her collar on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids. The dog is now recovering with Rios at home.
Still, Rios’ other dog, Lola, is missing.
The two dogs were in Rios’ car Thursday morning when it was stolen near East 42nd Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis. Rios had left her car running for a minute to drop her daughter off at daycare when a woman stole her vehicle and drove off.
Rios says the car is a 2017 white Buick Enclave. Lola has a phone number on her collar.
