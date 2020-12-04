Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two empty warehouses near Albert Lea went us in flames Thursday night.
The fire started around 8 p.m., and responding crews spent several hours battling the flames. Firefighters were still on the scene in the early hours of Friday morning.
At one point, the fire grew so large that 13 nearby homes were forced to evacuate. However, no one was hurt by the blaze.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
You must log in to post a comment.