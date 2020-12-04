MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – MNUFC Loons have given us a reason to cheer again. The Minnesota United secured their spot in the MLS Western Conference finals Thursday night with a huge defeat over #1 ranked Kansas City.

Loons beat Sporting KC 3-0, and now move on to the MLS Western Conference finals. The Loons will play the Seattle Sounders on Monday night, at 8:30 p.m. in Seattle.

Several Minnesotans drove and flew to Kansas City for the game because the city allows their sports stadiums to be at a 25% capacity with fans. Jason Karasev of Lakeville was one of those fans who made the trek.

“Being in a stadium in 2020 – period – is already surreal,” said Karasev, “We traveled and I wanted to see a win, and then all of a sudden three goals off the top in the first half….it was electric.”

This win is historic for the Loons. Going to the finals is the furthest they’ve ever gone in the playoffs.

Will Groskreutz and his fiancé were also in the stands. The St. Paul couple said it was great being around Loons fans again and cheering in person, even if the stadium was mostly empty.

“We were screaming, jumping up and down after the goals, it was amazing,” said Groskreutz.

The Loons gave the fans the kind of game worth traveling for, with midfielder Kevin Molino scoring two goals in a row.

“That second goal by Molino was one of the best soccer goals I’ve ever seen,” said Groskreutz.

“Getting to see them play their hearts out in person,” said Karasev, “That was the best feeling ever.”

The fans also got some love for making the effort to be there.

“The entire team actually came over to our little section and they were thanking us for coming,” said Groskreutz.

No fans will be allowed for the game against the Seattle Sounders next week.

The Loons have their work cut out for them. Seattle is ranked number 2 and the Loons are ranked 4th.