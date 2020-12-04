MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite fewer people driving on Minnesota roads this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota safety officials say more people have died in crashes so far this year than during all of 2019.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that preliminary data show that 367 people have died on Minnesota roads between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1. That number not only exceeds the number of fatalities on state roads at this time last year (338 deaths), it also exceeds 2019’s total road fatality count (364 deaths).
RELATED: State Patrol Says Reports Of Aggressive Driving And Speeding Up During Pandemic
This year’s road death tally is expected to increase this month. Over the last 10 years, about 30 people die on average on Minnesota roads in December, officials say.
To cut down on the number of road deaths this month, law enforcement agencies will be conducting extra DWI enforcement. Safety officials are urging people to drive smart to prevent more deaths during the holiday season.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people have been on Minnesota roads, as many are working or going to school from home. Yet, officials noticed early on an increase in reports of motorists speeding and driving aggressively.
Still, it remains unclear how much speeding contributed to this year’s number of road fatalities.
