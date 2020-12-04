Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dalvin Cook has won his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month award, the Vikings announced Friday.
The running back finished off the five-game stretch in November with 641 rushing yards on 127 attempts. He scored six rushing touchdowns and helped lead the Vikings to an NFC-best 4-1 record.
In weeks eight and nine, Cook was named the Offensive Player of the Week after wins against the Packers and Lions.
👨🍳👨🍳👨🍳@dalvincook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month!!#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/WyB1zlrE47
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 4, 2020
He became the fourth player in NFL history to record over 830 scrimmage yards for the month of November.
Cook is the 11th player in Vikings history to win the award.
.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.