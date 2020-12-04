MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The person who was killed in an intense fire at a Maple Grove business earlier this week has been identified as 52-year-old Michele Mary Hanson.
Flames were spotted shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hanson Implement and Storage on Bass Lake Road. By the time fire crews arrived, the building was burning fast and hot. Firefighters worked quickly, knowing there were people inside the burning building.
Two others were rescued from the building.
The building is a shop space for RV and boat storage and maintenance. A small office space was on the south end of the building, above that space was a small living quarters.
Crews worked on putting out hot spots all night and into the morning. When they were able to get closer to what remained of the structure, they found the remains of Hanson. The medical examiner determined she died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
Her family members were on the scene. They had nothing to say, as they just wanted to be left alone to see the place where their loved one perished.
This is the second fire fatality in Maple Grove this year.
