MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Chisago County sergeant was finishing a traffic stop on Friday night when his squad car was hit by a pick-up truck.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of St. Croix Trail and Hemingway Avenue in North Branch. Sgt. Kyle Puelston was taken to a local hospital was treated for injuries; he was later released.
A woman was driving the Dodge Ram pick-up truck and it appears that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
