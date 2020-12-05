MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was the second day of the hunting season when Lacey Lupien, a nurse from northwestern Minnesota, harvested a giant bull elk.
On that August afternoon, she went out with her husband to hunt, and expected to sit out all night. They were there for an hour when the bull came out by himself, 250 yards away from them. Lupien then shot the elk and tracked him, until he dropped 20 yards into the woods.
The 7×8 bull had a net score of 367 2/8 inches on the Boone and Crockett scoring system.
Lupien and her husband had been submitting for a license every year since the elk hunt began. This year, though there were a few more elk seasons, the DNR only sent out 44 tags total.
Lupien says her family now has three freezers full of meat.
This story was originally published on Dec. 4, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.