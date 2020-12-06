MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old car theft suspect was arrested Saturday after leading authorities in east-central Minnesota on a chase where he was allegedly erratic behind the wheel, driving off-road and into on-coming traffic and, at one point, stealing a second vehicle in the middle of the chase.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the origin of the pursuit happened Friday morning, when deputies received a report of a stolen truck pulling a trailer heading into Taylors Falls from western Wisconsin. Deputies weren’t able to find the vehicle, but the trailer was found abandoned in a Taylors Falls parking lot. The trailer was believed to be stolen out of Fridley. That case remains under investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, the stolen truck was again reported heading into Minnesota from western Wisconsin, this time leading police from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, on a case along Highway 8. The truck entered Minnesota, and the Wisconsin police officers halted their pursuit near Center City.

While in Center City, a Chisago County deputy approached the truck and was nearly struck head-on due to “the suspect’s egregiously dangerous driving behavior,” the sheriff’s office said. The truck then turned onto eastbound Highway 8, heading back toward Wisconsin. That’s when Chisago County sheriff’s deputies gave chase.

The truck led deputies off-road. The suspect got out of the truck and ran to a farm, where he found another vehicle and stole it. With the second stolen vehicle, the suspect led police again into Center City. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was speeding and driving erratically, at times driving into on-coming traffic, threatening to hit other motorists head-on. The deputies stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.

Eventually, the suspect drove onto a dead-end road, the sheriff’s office says. Quickly, the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into a home in South Center Lake, along Highway 8. Deputies arrested the suspect inside the home without incident. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the suspect as a man from White Bear Lake. He was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple charges, including fleeing police, vehicle theft, giving authorities false information, and controlled substance DWI.