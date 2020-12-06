MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported on Sunday 5,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 additional deaths. At this rate, the state’s virus death toll will likely surpass 4,000 in the next few days.
The latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health show the state’s total number of cases has reached 350,862 since the start of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll is at 3,984.
Of the 64 most recent deaths, all of the victims were between 55 and 100 years old. Thirty-six of the victims were residents in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes — the demographic hardest hit by the pandemic. Since March, the virus has felled more than 2,600 people in long-term care.
RELATED: Where Community Spread Of COVID Is Having A Profound Effect: Long-Term Care Facilities
As of Thursday, more than 1,600 people were in Minnesota hospitals battling the virus, with 367 people in intensive care beds. While hospitalizations have ticked down from record highs late last month, the state’s available hospital beds remain near capacity.
In recent days, state health officials have warned that Minnesota could see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths stemming from Thanksgiving holiday travel and gatherings.
In the last 24 hours, more than 60,000 people were tested for the virus in Minnesota. Since the start of the outbreak, more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have been tested. Of the total number who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, more than 300,000 have recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.
You must log in to post a comment.