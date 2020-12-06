Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-year-old missing man.
Mark Haglund has dementia, and went missing around the 9100 block of Florida Avenue North.
Police describe him as a 5 foot 9, 18o-pound white man. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow high visibility coat that says “Waste Management” on the back.
If you see him, police are asking that you call 911 and keep an eye on him until they arrive.
