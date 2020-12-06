CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park News, Brooklyn Park Police, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-year-old missing man.

Mark Haglund has dementia, and went missing around the 9100 block of Florida Avenue North.

Police describe him as a 5 foot 9, 18o-pound white man. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow high visibility coat that says “Waste Management” on the back.

Mark Haglund, Credit: Brooklyn Park Police

If you see him, police are asking that you call 911 and keep an eye on him until they arrive.

 

