Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pilot is dead following a small plane crash Sunday morning in southwestern Minnesota.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed shortly after taking off from the Windom Municipal Airport. Crews found the wreckage at 7:43 a.m. in a field six miles north of the airport.
According to the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the plane was dead. There were no passengers.
The FAA says the plane was headed to an airport in McMinnville, Tennessee. An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.