Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two youths were able to make it back to shore safely after their ATVs broke through the ice on Fish Lake Reservoir.
The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any further details, but used the incident as an opportunity to remind people not to go out on thin ice.
The sheriff’s office said the ice should be 4 inches thick to walk on, more than 5 inches for snowmobiles or ATVs, and from 8 to 12 inches for cars.
You must log in to post a comment.