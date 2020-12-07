Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five teenager suspected of stealing a car over the weekend are in jail.
The St. Paul Police Department says the search for the teens ended late Saturday night near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Clarence Street, in the city’s East Phalen neighborhood.
Officers found a group of teens — ages 12, 13, 14, 17, and 19 — who made a run from a stolen car.
Investigators say one of the teens is suspected of tossing a gun, as officers found one near the scene.
