Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after an SUV veered off-road late Sunday night in the west metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before midnight on Highway 55 in Rockford, near the Eaton Avenue intersection. The SUV veered off the highway, vaulted, caught fire, and came to rest against a sign.
Inside the SUV was a 28-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, both from Montrose. It’s yet unclear if one or both of them were killed in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.