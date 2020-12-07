Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities animal rescue got more than they bargained for during a recent trip to Kentucky.
Secondhand Hounds was driving three pregnant pups to Minnesota this weekend for adoption.
One just couldn’t hold out any longer.
The executive director of the rescue told us Grace gave birth to not one, not two, but 14 puppies, across several states.
“About two hours into the drive, she heard something, a little squeaking, and looked back. And mama Grace had given birth to her first puppy,” Rachel Mairose said. “And it just went crazy from there.”
The puppies are with their mom at a foster home right now.
They should be available for adoption when they’re around eight or nine weeks old.
