MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a Minnesota man died Sunday morning after he was ejected from his truck in a rollover crash.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on STH 35 near Starwood Drive, in Hudson Township.
Jack Sanford, 37, of Columbus, was driving a GMC pickup south on the road when he veered into the west ditch and launched off a driveway embankment. The truck rolled several times, throwing Sanford from the vehicle.
Sanford was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
