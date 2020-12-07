MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers in northwestern Minnesota stopped four drivers who were going over 100 mph over the Thanksgiving weekend.
A person going 126 mph in a 70 mph zone was stopped in Clay County on Nov. 26. They also received two seat belt citations.
That same day, a person going 106 mph was stopped near Fergus Falls, and another person going 103 mph was caught in Douglas County. Both were stopped in 70 mph zones.
On Nov. 29, State Patrol caught a person going 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone in Douglas County. They were also ticketed for careless driving due to a lane change which nearly caused a crash.
“The speed limit is the law for a reason,” State Patrol wrote on Facebook. “Slow down.”
