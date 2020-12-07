Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people are without a home Monday after a fire burned through three townhomes in the southeast metro.
Woodbury fire officials say the fire started shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a development called Pondview Townhomes, on the city’s northside. It took crews several hours to knock down the flames, which destroyed three units.
Residents told WCCO-TV that they’ve had on-going issues with their properties. Fire officials could not say whether those issues were connected to the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
