Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park Police say that one person was shot Tuesday evening, and was later found at his residence in New Hope.
The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m.
Officers responded to the 6600 block of Cherokee Lane North on a report of shots fired. There were casings found at the scene, but no victim.
The victim then called police in Brooklyn Park, from his residence. Officers transported the victim to the hospital.
His wounds were deemed non-life threatening.
Police do not believe this to have been a random incident.
You must log in to post a comment.