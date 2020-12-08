MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Minnesota surpassed 4,000 overall deaths due to COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday announced 22 additional deaths and 3,080 new coronavirus cases.

With Tuesday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state is nearly at 360,000 overall cases since the pandemic began. More than 26,000 cases have been confirmed among health care workers. About 315,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine.

Deaths now sit at 4,027, with 2,660 of those occurring in long-term care (LTC) or assisted living facilities. Fifteen of the 22 additional deaths reported Tuesday involved a patient in LTC or assisted living.

Along with relatively low case numbers reported Tuesday, testing also dipped. In the last 24 hours, 27,432 COVID-19 tests were completed. On Monday, MDH reported over 63,000 tests completed in 24 hours. Overall, about 2.68 million people have been tested in Minnesota so far.

In hospitals, 359 COVID-19 patients need intensive care unit treatment as of Monday. An additional 1,245 COVID-19 patients require non-ICU treatment. Since the pandemic began, about 18,594 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 (4,063 in the ICU).

VACCINE LATEST

In a big step forward in the COVID-19 fight, U.K. health authorities began rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The first recipient was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week.

The second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born, prompting a likely-well planned response online and in the press.

On the local side, Gov. Tim Walz will be outlining the state’s plan on its vaccine rollout once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves it. That will happen at 1:30 p.m. and will be streaming on CBSN Minnesota.

The FDA released documents Monday morning confirming that Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is highly effective. Health officials say a decision on giving the vaccine emergency use authorization is expected Thursday.