Join East Side Neighborhood Services (ESNS) and Canadian Pacific on December 12-14 at 6 pm for our Holiday Drive-In Event!

Even though the Holiday Train won’t be rolling across the country this year, the spirit will still come alive in Minneapolis. This event will feature a virtual Holiday Train experience, light show, holiday movies and a Holiday Swag Bag!

As you arrive, you’ll be greeted with a light show. You’ll also receive a Holiday Swag Bag full of surprises, compliments of Clientek. Then join us for the drive-in triple feature: a concert video from Canadian Pacific followed by showings of Frosty’s Winter Wonderland and Trolls Holiday!

Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train video will feature great music from ​Serena Ryder and The Trews headlining the concert. They’ll be joined by special guests JoJo Mason, Logan Staats and Kelly Prescott.

Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train benefits local food shelves across the United States and Canada. We operate one of the largest food shelves in Hennepin County, and have distributed more than one million pounds of food to more than 6,000 residents in the last year.

After the concert video, stick around for a drive-in movie showing of Frosty’s Winter Wonderland and Trolls Holiday! Both of these holiday shorts are appropriate for all ages.

To comply with current MDH orders, attendees must agree to restrict their time outside their vehicle, only exiting to visit the restrooms. Restrooms will be available, however masks are required outside vehicles and we ask everyone to adhere to social distance guidelines during use.

Also, in an attempt to be environmentally-friendly, we are asking patrons to bring their coziest blankets & pillows to keep warm in their cars and only turn cars on as needed. The music and movie will be broadcast through your car radio.

Space is limited to 72 cars per night.

In order to cover the costs of the event, we suggest a minimum donation of $25 per car.

$25 buys one week’s supply of potatoes and onions for 50 people. Your gift helps provide food security and health to our neighbors.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at 2020holidaydrivein.eventbrite.com